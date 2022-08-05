নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (16)

16.

a. He considered the animals the members of his family.

b. So, he engaged a servant for the purpose.

c. He had some animals.

d. Once he fell sick and became weak.

e. As a result, he could not take care of the animals properly.

f. He himself used to take proper care of the animals and so his animals were always strong and healthy.

g. He was really very happy with his animals.

h. Once there was a farmer.

Answer: h+c+a+f+g+d+e+b

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (15)