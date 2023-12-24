Read The Story (পর্ব-৩) : A Fresh Pair of Eyes | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

‘Again, we have a small piece of land to live on and they have fields that go beyond our sight. We have servants who serve us, but they serve each other. We buy our food, but they grow theirs. We have walls around our house to protect us. But they have friends to protect them.’ The son added, ‘Now, I know how happy they really are.’

‘আবার, আমাদের বসবাসের জন্য একটি ছোট জমি আছে এবং তাদের খেত আছে, যা আমাদের দৃষ্টির বাইরে চলে যায়। আমাদের গৃহপরিচারক আছেন, যাঁরা আমাদের সেবা করেন, কিন্তু তারা একে অপরের সেবা করে। আমরা আমাদের খাদ্য কিনি, কিন্তু তারা নিজেরা সেগুলো জন্মায়। আমাদের সুরক্ষার জন্য আমাদের বাড়ির চারপাশে দেয়াল আছে, কিন্তু তাদের জন্য তাদের বন্ধুরা আছে।’ ছেলে আরও বলল, ‘এখন জানলাম তারা সত্যিই কত সুখী।’