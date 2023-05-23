ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present - Use articles

Shahanara Begum is Sabina’s mother. She is housewife and she works in her house and yard. Every day she looks after her family. She cleans house and cooks food for them. She looks after chickens and also makes baskets. She belongs to a mothers’ co-operative.

Answer:

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা