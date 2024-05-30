ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Game Find out the adjectives in the poem ‘Little Red’.

Little Red

Jessica McDonald

Once there was a girl,

And her name was Little Red,

She set off to her grandma’s house,

For Gram was sick in bed.

একদা একটি মেয়ে ছিল,

নাম ছিল তার লিটল রেড,

সে তার দাদির বাড়িতে রওনা দিল,

কারণ দাদি ছিল অসুস্থ ও শয্যাশায়ী।

She wandered through the forest,

With her basket full of bread,

She ran into the Big Bad Wolf,

‘Where Are you going?’ he said.

সে বনের পথে হেটে যায়,

তার রুটিভর্তি ঝুড়ি নিয়ে,

সে দৌড়ে যায় বাজে বড় নেকড়ের কাছে,

‘তুমি কোথায় যাচ্ছো?’ নেকড়ে জানতে চায়।

‘I’m headed to my grandma’s house,

Can’t stop to talk,’ said Red.

The sneaky wolf, he made a plan,

And then away he sped.

‘আমি আমার দাদির বাড়িতে যাচ্ছি,

কথা বলা বন্ধ করতে পারো না’ বলল রেড।

ধূর্ত নেকড়ে একটি ফন্দি করে,

দ্রুত সটকে পড়ে।

When Red got to her Grandma’s house,

She saw her there in bed,

‘Oh, what big eyes, and ears, and teeth,

You have upon your head!’

রেড যখন তার দাদির বাড়িতে যায়,

তার দাদি ছিল বিছানায় শায়িত,

‘ওহ, তোমার মাথার ওপর কত বড়

বড় চোখ, কান ও দাঁত!’

‘The better to eat you with my dear’

The hungry wolf just said.

‘Please don’t eat me,’ said Little Red,

‘Just eat my bread instead.’

‘তোমাকে খাওয়াই ভালো’

ক্ষুধার্ত নেকড়ে শুধু বলল।

‘দয়া করে আমাকে খাবে না,’ লিটল রেড বলল,

‘তার বদলে আমার রুটি খাও।’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা