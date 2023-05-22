ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present - Answer the Questions

Hasib is student of class six. He has pet named Mini. It is very gentle in nature. His father works for government and his mother is housewife. His grandmother is old lady. She lives with them. In holidays, they often go to visit new place. His family is unique and happy one.

Answer:

Hasib is a student of class six. He has a pet named Mini. It is very gentle in nature. His father works for the government and his mother is a housewife. His grandmother is an old lady. She lives with them. In the holidays, they often go to visit a new place. His family is a unique and happy one.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা