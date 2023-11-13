ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২৩) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. The Sundarban is to the south of Bangladesh.

b. Nabila, as well as her sisters, are tall.

c. He is comparatively better today.

d. The jury is arguing among itself

e. It was they who was to do the work.

Answers:

a. The Sundarban is in the south of Bangladesh.

b. Nabila, as well as her sisters, is tall.

c. He is comparatively well today. / He is better today.

d. The jury are arguing among themselves.

e. It was they who were to do the work.

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী