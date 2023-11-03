ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

round, to, before, in, of

Jami was born (a) ____ a poor family. In course (b) ____ time he became rich. He wanted to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately he fell sick (c) ____ the day. He thought he would not be able to celebrate the day. But he came (d) ____ soon. So he arranged the party and invited all his friends (e) ____ it.

Answers: a. in, b. of, c. before, d. round, e. to.