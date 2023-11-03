ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

5. Change the words as directed in the brackets.
a. Beauty: (Write its adjective form)
b. Pure: (Write its verb form)
c. Seek. (Write its past form)
d. Open: (Add ‘ing’ to it)
e. Know: (Write its noun form)
Answers: a. Beautiful, b. Purify, c. Sought, d. Opening, e. Knowledge.
6. Fill in the blanks of the passage with appropriate words from the list.
round, to, before, in, of
Jami was born (a) ____ a poor family. In course (b) ____ time he became rich. He wanted to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately he fell sick (c) ____ the day. He thought he would not be able to celebrate the day. But he came (d) ____ soon. So he arranged the party and invited all his friends (e) ____ it.
Answers: a. in, b. of, c. before, d. round, e. to.
7. Replace the underlined part of each sentence with a single word.
[Example: Questions-He welcomes me with a smile. Ans: He welcomes me smilingly]
a. he will pass.
b. He is a
c. The boy behaves
d. My father is an
e. The man is
Answers:
a. He will certainly pass.
b. He is an orphan.
c. The boy behaves politely.
d. My father is an expert engineer.
e. The man is blind.
8. Fill in the gaps with appropriate words.
Collect, Leave, dirty, take out, rubbish, Sometimes, Smell, wake up, bin, mind
a. ____ = to be annoyed or worried by something.
b. ____ = not always.
c. ____ = to bring together.
d. ____ = not clean.
e. ____ = to remove something.
f. ____ = to notice something using nose.
g. ____ = a container for waste.
h. ____ = to get up.
i. ____ = waste.
j. ____ = to go away.
Answers: a. mind, b. sometimes, c. collect, d. dirty, e. take out, f. smell, g. bin, h. wake up, i. rubbish, j. leave
9. Fill in the blanks with correct form of verbs provided in the brackets.
a. He would ____ in the examination. (pass)
b. I got the letter ____ . (Write)
c. It is long since I ____ the job. (leave)
d. The man ____ in the hospital is a doctor. (work)
e. My teacher said that Dhaka ____ on the Buriganga. (stand)
Answers: a. pass, b. written, c. left, d. working, e. stands.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক,
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী