ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange
11.
a. them, you, regularly, eat, must
b. do, a, does, singer, what
c. not, no, all, at
d. seven, past, it’s, half
e. comes, Tuesday, after, Monday
Answer:
a. You must eat them regularly.
b. What does a singer do?
c. No, not at all.
d. It’s half past seven.
e. Tuesday comes after Monday.
12.
a. like, would, to, you, come
b. a, good, mix, of, your, foods, needs, body
c. millionaire, I, were, I, a, wish
d. it, time, is, what, now
e. cannot, spring, see, Maria, day, the
Answer:
a. Would you like to come?
b. Your body needs a good mix of foods.
c. I wish! I were a millionaire.
d. What time is it now?
e. Maria cannot see the spring day.
আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা