সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends এর বাকি অংশ

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

They all watched. Several people held the sky lantern while another person lit a fire underneath it. The sky lantern filled up with hot air from the fire and became big and round and started to glow. As soon as they let go, the glowing sky lantern slowly rose up into the sky, swaying from side to side. Everyone clapped their hands in delight. In the middle of the park, people started releasing sky lanterns one after another. They all rose up into the air, all different colours and sizes. They were so beautiful!

তারা সবাই দেখল। বেশ কয়েকজন আকাশ লন্ঠন ধরে রাখলেন যখন অন্য একজন ব্যক্তি তার নিচে আগুন জ্বালাল। আকাশ লন্ঠন আগুনের গরম বাতাসে ভরে উঠল। বড় এবং গোলাকার হয়ে জ্বলতে শুরু করে। তাদেরকে উড়ে যেতে দিতেই, উজ্জ্বল আকাশ লন্ঠনটি এপাশ থেকে ওপাশে দোল খেয়ে ধীরে ধীরে ওপরে উঠে গেল। সবাই খুশিতে হাততালি দিল। পার্কের মাঝখানে মানুষ একের পর এক আকাশ লন্ঠন ছাড়তে থাকে। বিভিন্ন রং এবং মাপের ফানুসগুলো বাতাসে উড়ে গেল। ফানুসগুলো খুবই সুন্দর ছিল!

Then a young woman asked Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Micheal, ‘Do you want to fly one?’ They were a little scared of putting the fire under the sky lantern, but they all said, ‘Yes!’ The young woman took them to the middle of the field. Someone handed them a big, brightly coloured sky lantern. They each held one corner while the lady lit a fire on a rag attached to the bottom of the sky lantern. The sky lantern slowly filled up with hot air and the glowing light spread everywhere. Nandini asked, ‘Should we let go now?’ The lady said, ‘Everyone together. I’ll count to three. Are you ready?’ ‘We’re ready!’

তখন এক তরুণী সাদিব, নন্দিনী, অন্তি ও মাইকেলকে জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘তোমরা কি একটি ওড়াতে চাও?’ আকাশ ফানুসের নিচে আগুন লাগাতে একটু ভয় পেলেও তারা সবাই বলল, ‘হ্যাঁ!’ তরুণী তাদের মাঠের মাঝখানে নিয়ে গেল। একজন তাদের একটি বড়, উজ্জ্বল রঙের আকাশ লন্ঠন দিল। তারা প্রত্যেকে আকাশ ফানুসের এক কোনা ধরল। ভদ্রমহিলা আকাশ ফানুসের নিচে সংযুক্ত একটি টুকরা কাপড়ে আগুন জ্বালাল। আকাশ লন্ঠন ধীরে ধীরে গরম বাতাসে ভরে গেল এবং প্রদীপ্ত আলো ছড়িয়ে পড়ল সব জায়গায়। নন্দিনী জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘এখন কি এটা ছেড়ে দেওয়া উচিত?’ ভদ্রমহিলা বলল, ‘সবাই একসঙ্গে ছাড়বে। আমি তিন পর্যন্ত গুনব। তোমরা কি প্রস্তুত?’ ‘আমরা প্রস্তুত!’

ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা