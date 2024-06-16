Meanings of Adjectives : A Day in the Life of Mina - ইংরেজি | ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Find out the meanings of the following adjectives and use them in your sentences. The first one is done for you.

নিচের Adjective গুলোর মানে খুঁজে বের করো এবং তা বাক্যে ব্যবহার করো।

Gloomy—Dull: The weather looks gloomy today.

Muddy—Mucky: The road was muddy.

Frightening—Scary: The dog was frightening.

Scared—Afraid: My brother was scared.

Fearless—Bold: He was a fearless hero.

Kind—Compassionate: The kind was kind to the poor.

Friendly—Affable: Try to be friendly.

Punctual—Meticulous: A good student is always punctual.

Attentive—Observant: Please try to be attentive.

Playful—Lively: The cat was playful.

Cordial—Affable: The teacher was cordial.

Sloppy—Watery: Our school field was sloppy on that day.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা