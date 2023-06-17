সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Read the note

Read the note given below. Now, make more questions and practice asking & answering questions with help of the note.

নিচের নোটটি পড়ো। এবার আরও কিছু প্রশ্ন তৈরি করো। নোটে থাকা তথ্যের সাহায্যে সহপাঠীরা একে অন্যকে প্রশ্ন করো এবং উত্তর দাও।

Note:

You can use the following words to describe the location of the things:

on, in, next to, beside, between, in front of, over, below, under.

These words are called prepositions and are used before nouns or pronouns.

They make a connection of the noun or pronoun with other parts (words) of the sentence.

এই শব্দগুলোকে preposition বলা হয় এবং এরা noun বা বিশেষ্য অথবা pronoun বা সর্বনামের আগে ব্যবহৃত হয়। Preposition বাক্যের বিশেষ্য বা সর্বনামের সঙ্গে বাক্যের অন্যান্য অংশের (শব্দ) সংযোগ তৈরি করে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা