পড়াশোনা

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (7)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 7

I live in (a) ____ Gigatola near (b) ____ Rifles Square. When I was (c) ____ student of (d) ____ University of Dhaka, I stayed at Wari in (e) ____ old Dhaka. Actually, it was in (f) ____ Bonogram Lane that originates from (g) ____ BCC Road which is a branch of (h) ____ Renkin Street. (i) ____ Bangabhaban and (j) ____ Baldha Garden are adjacent to this areas. 

Answer: a. ×,   b. ×,   c. a,   d. The,   e. ×,   f. ×,   g. the,   h. ×,   i. The,   j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Articles (6)

পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন
মন্তব্য করুন