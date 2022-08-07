নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (18)

18.

a. But his efforts to live economically proved useless for the place was full of ants and land crabs.

b. It took place between him and the farmer.

c. Losing heart, he gave away the seeds to a Chinese farmer who was his neighbour.

d. To save money, he wanted to make a vegetable garden in front of that house.

e. James Norman Hall, an American writer wrote a story about a strange piece of business.

f. So he rented a one-room house about 22 kilometers from the town.

g. They foiled all his attempts.

h. While in Tahiti, he was once short of money.

Answer: e+b+h+f+d+a+g+c

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (17)