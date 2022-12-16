সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (1-3)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

1.

Once upon a time there was an old farmer. He lived with his wife and three sons in a small village. The three sons

(a)_____ (‘quarrel’ habitual past) with each other. Their parents said, ‘(b) _____ (stop) _____ ! Don’t quarrel! It’s bad!’ But they (c)_____ (listen)_____ to their parents. One day, the sons (d)_____ (quarrel)_____ again and the old farmer heard them. Once again he (e)_____ (‘say’ in the past)_____ , Stop!’ He then asked for the five sticks and some rope. The three boys (f)_____ (bring) _____ the sticks and rope for their father. The old farmer then (g)_____ (tie) _____ the sticks together with the rope. Then he said to his sons, ‘Now try and (h)_____ (break) _____ this bundle of sticks.’

Answer: a. used to quarrel; b. stop; c. didn’t listen; d. quarreled; e.said; f. brought; g. tied; h. break.

2.

The three boys tried and tried, but they (a)_____ (‘can’ in the past negative)_____ break the bundle of sticks. Then their father (b)_____ (untie)_____ the sticks and his wife gave one stick to each of her sons. There were two more sticks and she (c)_____ (give) _____ one to her husband and kept one for herself. ‘Now,’ she said, ‘Try and (d)_____ (break)_____ your stick.’ This time they all broke their sticks easily. Then the old farmer (e)_____ (‘ask’ in the past)_____ his sons, ‘Did you like my story?’ ‘Yes, we did,’ they replied. ‘What (f) _____ (to have) you learnt from it?’ he asked. The wisest son answered, ‘We (g) _____ (be)_____ like these sticks. Together we’re strong.’ ‘Good,’ replied their father, ‘That’s right. Now you (h)_____ (know) why quarrelling is bad.’

Answer: a. could not; b. untied; c. gave; d. Break; e. asked; f. have; g. are; h. know.

3.

Today I (a)_____ (‘start’ in present continuous tense) _____ my diary and

(b) _____ (think)_____ about myself. I (c)_____ (bear)_____ on May 12, 1968 in this village near Sonapur. I have (d)_____ (live) _____ here all my life. Sonapur is a thana in Rangpur district. We call it ‘the town’, because it has shops, a post office, a police station, a bank and many offices. This morning I (e)_____ (‘go’ in the past)_____ there with my cousin, Laila. We walked to the river and (f)_____ (cross)_____ it by boat. Then we walked to the post office. In the post office we (g)_____ (buy)_____ some stamps. Then I posted my letter to Lucy. After that we returned home. Now it is 12.30 pm. I just (h)_____ (eat)_____ my lunch and am writing my diary.

Answer: a. am starting; b. am thinking; c. was born; d. Lived; e. went; f. crossed; g. Bought; h. have eaten.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা