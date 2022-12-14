প্রাইমারি বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (২)

∎ Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentence:

5.

a) what/ you/ you/ eat/ are.

b) plenty/ these/ should/ of/ you/ eat/ foods.

c) are/ foods/ which/ good?

d) these/ eat/ moderately/ foods.

e) important/ how/ are/ these/ foods!

Answer:

a) You are what you eat.

b) You should eat plenty of these foods.

c) Which foods are good?

d) Eat these foods moderately.

e) How important these foods are!

6.

a) help/ eyes/ our/ eggs.

b) are/ what/ doing/ you?

c) find/ my/ can’t/ I/ homework.

d) the/ clock/ at/ look.

e) a/idea/great/what

Answer:

a) Eggs help our eyes.

b) What are you doing?

c) I can’t find my homework.

d) Look at the clock.

e) What a great idea!

7.

a) speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.

b) he/ is/ alone/ a/ table/ sitting/ at/ corner.

c) a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.

d) he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!

e) could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.

Answer:

a) They practice speaking English with friends.

b) He is sitting alone at a corner table.

c) We met a foreigner last night.

d) What a good man he is!

e) He could not move from one place to another.

8.

a) birthday/ a/ day/ a/ is/ person’s/ special.

b) race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?

c) Allah/ you/ may/ bless.

d) clock/time/draw a/with/it/any/on.

e) hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.

Answer:

a) A person’s birthday is a special day.

b) Why don’t we have a race?

c) May Allah bless you.

d) Draw a clock with any time on it.

e) The hare slept for an hour.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা