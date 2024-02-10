ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Answer:

You are carrying an i) invisible bucket to hold your all ii) good thoughts and good feelings. A bucket filler is a loving, iii) friendly person who says or does bad things that make others feel iv) special . On the other hand, a bucket dipper says or does v) bad things, and he vi) unwelcomes others. You will be very happy when your buckets are vii) full and you will be sad when your buckets are viii) empty . To fill your bucket, you need to show ix) love to someone or do something x) kind. It is a very bad idea to fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s bucket. Because you can xi) never fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s. Be a bucket xii) filler and make the world a xiii) better place for all. Besides, bucket filling is fun and xiv) easy to do.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা