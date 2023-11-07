ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৫) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

Essential, practices, the society, mind, sound, regularly, free, well, wealth, proper, happy, hygiene.

As health is a) ____ , we should be eager to keep good health. Good health means b) ____ from disease and anxiety. It needs c) ____ functioning of all organs. It cares about both body and d) ____ . Sound body cannot be achieved without e) ____ mind. Healthy people are active, cheerful and f) ____ . Healthy people are good for both themselves and g) ____ . In keeping good health h) ____ plays a vital role. Hygiene means the i) ____ of the rules of good health. Proper food, exercise, rest, cleanliness and medicare are j) ____ for good health.

Answers:

a. wealth b. free c. well d. mind e. sound f. happy g. the society h. hygiene i. practices j. essential