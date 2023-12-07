ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৫) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Capitalise and add punctual marks to the following.
asif and tawfiq were walking to school one morning in february suddenly tawfiq asked asif did akib ask you to go to his house today asif said yes he did it’s his birthday today really said tawfiq what should we give him on his birthday
2. Use the right form of the verbs.
a. You ever (be) to Dhaka?
b. I (to see) you long ago.
c. He talks as if he (to be) the leader.
d. If I had a computer, I (type) myself.
e. Our guests (to arrive) just now.
3. Change the voices of the following.
a. Is she reading a book?
b. Don’t waste your time.
c. Do you know them?
d. The workers are digging a canal.
e. Did he write a letter?
4. Make Tag Question with the following.
a. I didn’t hurt you, __?
b. They will go home soon, __?
c. Your father is a doctor, __?
d. Let us play football, __?
e. Mirza is not brave, __?
5. Correct the following sentences.
a. I have many water.
b. Ruhan is comparatively better today
c. Nowrin reached at Rajshahi.
d. They appointed me as a captain.
e. Japan is on the east of Bangladesh.
Answer
1.
Asif and Tawfiq were walking to school one morning in February. Suddenly, Tawfiq asked Asif, ‘Did Akib ask you to go his house today?’ Asif said, ‘Yes, he did. It’s his birthday today.’ ‘Really?’ said Tawfiq. ‘What should we give him on his birthday?’
2.
a. Have you ever been to Dhaka?
b. I saw you long ago.
c. He talks as if he were the leader.
d. If I had a computer, I would type myself.
e. Our guests have arrived just now.
3.
a. Is a book being read by her?
b. Let not your time be wasted.
c. Are they known to you?
d. A canal is being dug by the workers.
e. Was a letter written by him?
4.
a. did I? b. won’t they?
c. isn’t he?
d. shall we?
e. is he?
5.
a. I have much water.
b. Ruhan is better today. / Ruhan is comparatively good today.
c. Nowreen reached Rajshahi.
d. They appointed me captain.
e. Japan is to the east of Bangladesh.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী