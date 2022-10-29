অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (3)

Set 3

(a) _____ honest boy is he who never tells a lie. He carries out (b) _____ orders of his parents. He has (c) _____ aim in life. He develops (d) _____ attitude to serve his nation. He is (e) _____ active worker who upholds (f) _____ interest to his nation above everything. He thinks that he has (g) _____ role to play in all matters. We cordially expect such (h) _____boy to change (i) _____ selfish motive of (j) _____ people.

Answer

a. A n, b. the, c. an, d. an, e. an, f. the, g. a, h. a, i. the, j. ×

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

