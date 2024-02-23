ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

He was a knowledgeable person. He was a great speaker too. In those days, there was no internet or smartphones. He gathered knowledge by reading newspapers. Do you read any newspapers?

তিনি ছিলেন একজন জ্ঞানী ব্যক্তি। তিনি একজন দুর্দান্ত বক্তাও ছিলেন। তখন ইন্টারনেট বা স্মার্টফোন ছিল না। তিনি সংবাদপত্র পড়ে জ্ঞান আহরণ করতেন। তুমি কি কোনো সংবাদপত্র পড়ো?

Then, Mujib along with his friends came forward with their demands to repair the school hostel’s roof. Afterwards, the chief minister sanctioned the money. Do you ever speak for your friends or community? Bangabandhu was a football lover. He loved to play football, volleyball, and hockey. He had a reputation as a team player. Do you play any of these sports?