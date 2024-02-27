ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

As they resume (আবার শুরু করা) the play, Zahin recalls seeing Jamal sitting under the tree quite a few times observing them play.

তারা যখন খেলা আবার শুরু করে, জাহিনের মনে পড়ে জামাল বেশ কয়েকবার গাছের নিচে বসে তাদের খেলা দেখেছিল।

They wrap up the play as the bell rings for the end of the tiffin period. After the class, Zahin gathers other members of the group. ‘Have you noticed Jamal sitting under the tree watching us play?’ says Zahin.

টিফিন পিরিয়ডের শেষে ঘণ্টা বাজলে তারা খেলাটি শেষ করে। ক্লাস শেষে জাহিন গ্রুপের অন্য সদস্যদের জড়ো করে। ‘তোমরা কি খেয়াল করেছ জামাল গাছের নিচে বসে আমাদের খেলা দেখেছে?’ জাহিন বলে।

‘Yeah. What of it?’ says one. ‘He often does,’ says another. ‘It seems he is interested in joining us to play,’ says Zahin. ‘But he can’t … and we know the reason, right,’ one mumble.