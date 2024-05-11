ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

The soldiers searched the whole house but could not find him.

সৈন্যরা সারা বাড়ি তল্লাশি করেও তাকে পায়নি।

‘Look, he is running to the mountain’, one soldier said. ‘Go after him’, shouted the prince. The prince’s host came to halt before a lake, huge and deep. ‘Why are you stopping here? Don’t you see he is on the other side?’, said the angry prince.

‘দেখুন, সে পাহাড়ের দিকে দৌড়াচ্ছে’, একজন সৈনিক বলল। ‘তার পেছনে যাও’, চেঁচিয়ে উঠল রাজকুমার। রাজকুমারের সৈন্যবাহিনী একটি বিশাল, গভীর হ্রদের সামনে এসে থামল। ‘তোমরা এখানে থামলে কেন? দেখতে পাচ্ছ না যে সে অন্য দিকে আছে?’, রাগান্বিত রাজকুমার বলল।

‘My prince, there is no way to cross the lake’, said his men. ‘How did he get across then? Come with me. I will swim across if I have to’, said the prince.

‘আমাদের রাজপুত্র, হ্রদ পার হওয়ার কোনো উপায় নেই’, তার লোকেরা বলল। ‘তাহলে সে কীভাবে গেল? আমার সাথে এসো। আমি দরকার হলে সাঁতার কেটে পার হব’, রাজকুমার বলল।

‘Don’t do it, I say. You will regret it’, shouted Bellerophon. ‘Regret you will surely, farm boy’, said the prince before getting into the water with his men.

‘এটা করবেন না, আমি বলছি। আপনি এটির জন্য অনুশোচনা করবেন’, বেলেরোফোন চেঁচিয়ে উঠলেন। ‘নিশ্চয়ই তুমিই অনুশোচনা করবে, খামারি ছেলে’, রাজকুমার তার লোকদের সাথে জলে নামার আগে বলল।

Not more than a minute or two had passed and a great serpent appeared before them with a huge splashing of water.

এক বা দুই মিনিটের বেশি সময় কাটল না এর মধ্যেই একটি বিশাল সাপ বিপুল জলের ঝাপটা দিয়ে তাদের সামনে এসে হাজির হলো।

‘I am the serpent of this lake. How dare you to get into it without my permission. You shall be punished’, said the giant serpent.

‘আমি এই হ্রদের সাপ। আমার অনুমতি ছাড়া এখানে ঢুকতে তোমার সাহস হলো কীভাবে? তোমাকে শাস্তি দেওয়া হবে’ দৈত্য সর্প বলল।

Before they could even move, the terrible and swift strike of the serpent came. The host drowned and so disappeared the serpent after thunderous laughter.

তারা নড়াচড়া করার আগেই সাপ ভয়ানক দ্রুতগতিতে আঘাত করল। সৈন্যবাহিনী ডুবে গেল এবং বজ্রধ্বনি হাসি দিয়ে সাপটি অদৃশ্য হয়ে গেল।

After everything settled down, Bellerophon crossed the lake by a secret path and went to his hut. When the news of his son’s death reached, King Lobates in Lycia sent for the man responsible for his son’s death.

সবকিছু ঠিক হয়ে যাওয়ার পর বেলেরোফোন একটি গোপন পথ দিয়ে হ্রদ পেরিয়ে তার কুঁড়েঘরে চলে গেল। লিসিয়ার রাজা লোবেটসের নিকট যখন তার ছেলের মৃত্যুর খবর পৌঁছাল, তখন তার ছেলের মৃত্যুর জন্য দায়ী ব্যক্তির উদ্দেশ্যে লোক পাঠালেন।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা