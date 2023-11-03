সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - Doing Activities

Read the story again and do the following activities.

গল্পটি পুনরায় পড়ো এবং নিচের কাজগুলো সম্পন্ন করো।

A. Work in a group of 5/6. First, find out the following characters in the story. Then, discuss and write 2/3 sentences to describe them. Later, identify the types of sentences you use to describe the characters. Finally, share it with other groups.One is done for you.

প্রথমে গল্প থেকে চরিত্রগুলো খুঁজে বের করো। এরপর ২–৩টি বাক্যে তাদের নিয়ে লেখো। তারপর চরিত্র বর্ণনা করতে তুমি কোন কোন ধরনের বাক্য ব্যবহার করেছ, তা শনাক্ত করো। সবশেষে অন্য গ্রুপে তা শেয়ার করো।

তোমাদের জন্য একটি করে দেওয়া হলো।