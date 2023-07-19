দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (7-8)

7.

a. The wind blows gently in the spring, ?

b. Let them do the work, ?

c. How nice the flowers are, ?

d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, ?

e. Work hard to succeed, ?

Answer

a. The wind blows gently in the spring, doesn’t it?

b. Let them do the work, will you?

c. How nice the flowers are, aren’t they?

d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, doesn’t it?

e. Work hard to succeed, will you?

8.

a. Man is the best creature of Allah, ?

b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, ?

c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, ?

d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, ?

e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, ?

Answer

a. Man is the best creature of Allah, isn’t he?

b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, doesn’t it?

c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, aren’t we?

d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, shouldn’t they?

e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকই