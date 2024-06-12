গ্রিসের বেলারোফোন (পর্ব ৭) - ইংরেজি | সপ্তম শ্রেণি

It started to breathe fire as soon as it spotted them. Bellerophon shot arrow after arrow but could not kill the beast.

তাদের দেখামাত্রই সে আগুন নিশ্বাস ফেলতে শুরু করে। বেলেরোফোন তিরের পর তির ছুড়েছিল, কিন্তু জন্তুটিকে হত্যা করতে পারেনি।

At last, he took his spear and threw it toward the opened mouth of the Chimera. With that strike, he killed the beast and took its head as proof of his success.

অবশেষে, সে তার বর্শা নিয়ে কাইমেরার খোলা মুখের দিকে ছুড়ে মারল। সেই আঘাতের মাধ্যমে সে জন্তুটিকে হত্যা করে এবং তার সাফল্যের প্রমাণ হিসেবে তার মাথা নিয়ে আসে।

He got a hero’s welcome when he got back to Lycia.

সে যখন লিসিয়াতে ফিরে আসে, তখন নায়কের মতো অভ্যর্থনা পেল।

All charges against him were dropped. ‘May you live long my son’, King Lycia said to Bellerophon. From then on, the young man was known as Bellerophon, the hero of Lycia.

তার বিরুদ্ধে আনা সব অভিযোগ থেকে তাকে মুক্ত করা হলো। ‘আমার ছেলে, তুমি দীর্ঘজীবী হও’, রাজা লিসিয়া বেলেরোফোনকে বললেন। তারপর থেকে যুবক বেলেরোফোন লিসিয়ার নায়ক নামে পরিচিত।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা