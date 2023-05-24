ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present - Read the story

One day a cowboy with a few cows started to get them to the nearest field. On his way, he met an old wise man with an umbrella. He was a unique man. He used to give advice to the villagers. The villagers came to him regularly for advice. Seeing the man, the cowboy asked him for advice for his future. While talking to the man, the cowboy lost his concentration on the cows and therefore, they got scattered (running here and there) in different directions. The old man smiled and said, “Take care of the cattle before you seek advice.” But the cowboy couldn’t understand. “Would you please explain it,” he asked the wise man. The wise man told the cowboy that his present led him to the future.

বাংলা অনুবাদ:

একদিন একজন রাখাল বালক কয়েকটি গরু নিয়ে পার্শ্ববর্তী মাঠে নিয়ে যেতে লাগল। পথে তার সঙ্গে ছাতাওয়ালা একজন বৃদ্ধ জ্ঞানী লোকের দেখা হলো। বৃদ্ধ লোকটি ছিলেন জ্ঞানে অদ্বিতীয়। তিনি গ্রামবাসীকে উপদেশ দিতেন। গ্রামবাসী উপদেশ নিতে নিয়মিত তাঁর কাছে আসতেন। লোকটিকে দেখে রাখাল বালক তার ভবিষ্যতের জন্য তাঁর কাছে পরামর্শ চাইল। রাখাল বালক যখন লোকটির সঙ্গে কথা বলায় মগ্ন ছিল, তখন গরুগুলোর কথা ভুলে যায়। তাই তারা (এদিক–সেদিক দৌড়ে) বিভিন্ন দিকে ছড়িয়ে পড়ে।

বৃদ্ধ লোকটি হেসে বললেন, ‘পরামর্শ নেওয়ার আগে গবাদিপশু দেখাশোনা করো।’ কিন্তু রাখাল বালক বুঝতে পারেনি। ‘আপনি কি অনুগ্রহ করে এটি ব্যাখ্যা করবেন,’ সে জ্ঞানী লোককে জিজ্ঞাসা করল। জ্ঞানী লোকটি রাখাল বালককে বলেছিলেন যে তার বর্তমান তাকে ভবিষ্যতের দিকে নিয়ে গেছে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা