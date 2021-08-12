Transformation

Answer:
a. Shaheen is one of the cleverest men in the area.
b. How nicely he behaves!
c. He always speaks the truth.
d. He pleases everybody.
e. Is he a poor man?
8.
a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is a religious man (Negative).
b. He offers his prayers very sincerely (Passive).
c. Very few men in the village are so helpful as he. (Superlative).
d. His son never tells a lie (Affirmative).
e. He is always punctual (Negative).
Answer:
a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is not an irreligious man.
b. His prayers are offered very sincerely.
c. He is one of the most helpful men in the village.
d. His son always speaks the truth.
e. He is never late.
9.
a. Aslam is a simpleminded boy (Negative).
b. No other boy in the class is so gentle as he (Superlative).
c. He does his works accurately (Exclamatory).
d. We should encourage him in his work (Imperative).
e. No sooner had he reached the class than the rain started (Affirmative).
Answer:
a. Aslam is not a complicated-minded boy.
b. He is the gentlest boy in the class.
c. How accurately he does his
works!
d. Let us encourage him in his work.
e. As soon as he reached the class, the rain started.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষকঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা