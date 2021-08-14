Transformation

Answer:

a. Isn’t Matia an honest woman?

b. She is the most dedicated woman in our village.

c. The right path is always followed by her.

d. How straightforward she is in her way of life!

e. May she live long.

15.

a. Tasnim is one of the cleverest boys in the class (Positive).

b. He is never late in his class (Affirmative).

c. He always speaks the truth (Negative).

d. He is kind to all his friends (Interrogative).

e. We should be sympathetic to him (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Few boys in the class are so clever as Tasnim.

b. He is always punctual in his class.

c. He never tells a lie.

d. Isn’t he kind to all his friends?

e. Let us be sympathetic to him.

16.

a. The elephant is the strongest animal in the world (Comparative).

b. It is very ferocious (Exclamatory).

c. It is not immortal (Affirmative).

d. It is a wild animal (Negative).

e. It is found everywhere in the world (Interrogative).