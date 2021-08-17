Transformation

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.



22.

a. Day to day life in the city is expensive (Negative).

b. The poor people lead a miserable life (Exclamatory).

c. Price hike is one of the biggest problems for them (Positive).

d. Some greedy businessmen are responsible for price spiral (Interrogative).

e. The government has taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control (Interrogative).