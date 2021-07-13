Unit 3 Lesson 6 B

“What types of physical exercise can we do, teacher?” asks Rayeed. “Well,” says Mr. Larma. “There are different kinds of physical exercise. You can do them indoors as well as outdoors. In the house you can do some free hand exercises. That is, you can stretch different parts of your body. Outside, you can play, swim or simply walk.”

“Why do we need physical exercise, teacher?” asks Ranjan. “Well”, says Mr. Larma, “The benefits of physical exercise are many. The greatest of them is that it keeps you fit for work. It also gives you energy, and makes you strong and cheerful. It teaches you regularity and discipline as well.”