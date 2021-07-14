Unit 3 Lesson 8 B

“It’s really a great idea, teacher,” says Shafiq. “We’ll make the committee now and start working immediately.”
After this, a committee is formed by class 8 students under the leadership of their class captain. The students are divided into several groups and a work plan is made for cleaning. The students decided to make some ground rules. Here is a list of some of the rules:
# Do not spit in the class.
# Do not drop litter in the class.
# Use the bin for trash.
# Keep the desks and chairs in place.
# All the students of class 8 are very excited to be involved in this activity at school.
1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.
a. ‘Politely’ means .
i. harshly ii. gently
iii. crudely iv. happily
b. The word ‘select’ refers to .
i. choose ii. identify
iii. consider iv. confirm
c. ‘Captain’ is synonymous of .
i. leader ii. director
iii. player iv. speaker
d. ‘Different’ refers to .
i. same ii. identical
iii. several iv. varied
e. ‘Immediately’ means .
i. instantly ii. slowly
iii. factually iv. at once
f. In line-3 of paragraph-1, the word ‘ourselves’ is .
i. a reflexive pronoun
ii. an emphatic pronoun
iii. a relative pronoun
iv. a distributive pronoun
g. ‘Responsibility’ means .
i. response ii. responsive
iii. liability iv. reliability .
Answer to the question no 1.
a.ii. gently; b.i. choose; c.i. leader;
d.iv. varied; e.i. instantly. f.ii. an emphatic pronoun; g.ii. responsive;
2. Give short answers to the following questions.
a. Why was the classroom dirty?
b. Who was the class teacher?
c. What was she talking about?
d. How was the forum formed?
Answer to the question no 2.
a. The classroom was dirty because the cleaner was absent.
b. Ms Subarna Saha was the class teacher.
c. She is talking about the cleaning activities of classroom.
d. The forum was formed by class 8 students under the leadership of their class captain.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা