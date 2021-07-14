Unit 3 Lesson 8 B

Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1 and 2

Ms Subarna Saha, the class teacher, has just entered the classroom. She is now talking to the students. “Why is the classroom so dirty?” asks Ms Saha. “I know the school cleaner is absent today. So what? Can’t we ourselves keep our classroom clean?” says Ms Saha. “Sorry, teacher,” Shafiq, the class captain, says politely. “This is our classroom. If you clean it, you will do physical work and feel good. Also it is our responsibility to keep it clean and tidy.” says Ms Saha.

“Okay, teacher,” says Shafiq, “We’ll do it from now on.” “First, you can make a forum, and select a leader,” the class teacher suggests. “Then divide the cleaning activities among different groups.”