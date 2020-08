সাত মিনিট নিশ্বাস বন্ধ করে থাকতে পারেন কেট

View this post on Instagram

Rose tells her lover she'll never let go...and then she lets go, and Jack sinks to his death. It's very sad – and for the past two decades, film fans have been asking why Rose couldn't have just shuffled up and made a bit of space for Jack. A 2013 episode of Mythbusters even set out to conclusively prove that the pair could have both survived: "We’re gonna go there? Look, it’s very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive,' It’s that simple.," he told the Daily Beast in a recent interview. "You’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later – which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work," he added.