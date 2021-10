আইপিএলে তাঁর দল চেন্নাইকেই সাফল্যের ভাগ দিলেন মঈন আলী

WICKET!



Another one!



Lendl Simmons picks out Liam Livingstone on the boundary and he was never dropping that!



Moeen Ali picks up the wicket, out for 3, WI 9-2.



💻 https://t.co/PM2AWoY2LK

📻 5 Live Sport Extra

📱 @BBCSounds#bbccricket #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WQOI7G84du