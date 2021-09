ছয় ছক্কা মেরে যুবরাজের ফোনের অপেক্ষায় যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের মালহোত্রা

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣!@usacricket's Jaskaran Malhotra becomes the second player after Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in ODI cricket! 🙌



His final-over blitz took him to 173* against PNG - the first ODI hundred for the USA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BXOtFR1diY