‘শ্বশুর’ আফ্রিদির কাঠগড়ায় ‘জামাই’ আফ্রিদি

Just a reminder to all who're hating @RealHa55an tonight. He has taken 61 international wickets this year in 27 games @ 19.80. Only Shaheen Afridi (62 in 31 @ 24.51) has more international wickets than him this year among all.

- who would drop a player with such a run in year? pic.twitter.com/XFJXeegSbX