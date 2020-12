ভারতের ইতিহাসে সবচেয়ে কম রানের লজ্জা কোহলিদের

So … who saw that coming? 👀



🏏 The Aussies have dismissed India for just 36 runs — setting just 90 runs to win. 🇦🇺🇮🇳



India's lowest ever innings total was previously 42, while the lowest ever at Adelaide Oval was 82.



📰💻: https://t.co/WmHoiQgFRr #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0cAvyZwTKY