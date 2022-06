৭২৫ রানের জয়ে বিশ্ব রেকর্ড মুম্বাইয়ের

🚨 RECORD-BREAKING WIN 🚨



Mumbai march into the Ranji Trophy semifinals by securing a 725-run victory - the highest margin of win (by runs) - in the history of First-Class cricket.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9IGODq4LND pic.twitter.com/Qw47aSLR7v