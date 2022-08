গেইল–ম্যাককালাম–ম্যাকিওনদের টানা চারের ‘ক্লাবে’ হেনড্রিকস

FOUR IN A ROW! 🔥



A fourth successive T20I fifty for Reeza Hendricks 💪



Watch the #IREvSA T20I series LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/DVqsYxIPTF pic.twitter.com/dfBlAkDTdW