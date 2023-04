শেষ ব্যাটসম্যানকে নিয়ে রেকর্ড জুটি ধাওয়ানের, তবু বড় হার পাঞ্জাবের

Despite being on the losing side @PunjabKingsIPL captain @SDhawan25 was the Player of the Match for his memorable knock of 99* 👍 👍@SunRisers record their first win of the season 👌



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Di3djWhVcZ #TATAIPL | #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Xr2UTVGkXM