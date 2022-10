Namibia stun Sri Lanka with a 55-run victory in the opening match at the T20 World Cup. Namibia 163/7 (Jan Frylinck 44 not out, J Smit 31), Sri Lanka 108/10, Frylinck 2/26, David Wiese 2/16, Ben Shikongo 2/22, Bernard Scholtz 2/18). Frylinck (pictured) was the man of the match. pic.twitter.com/VRlYc2ZtFc