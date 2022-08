প্রতিদিন ১০০ থেকে ১৫০টি ছক্কা মারেন পাকিস্তানের আসিফ আলী

▪️ Pakistan will start training for Asia Cup tomorrow at the ICC Academy from 4 pm to 6 pm



▪️ Four players Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir and Haider Ali have also reached Dubai



▪️ Mohammad Hasnain will reach Dubai tomorrow from the UK#AsiaCup2022 #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/NXqwgiWpsC