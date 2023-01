৮১ চার, ১৮ ছক্কায় ১৭৮ বলে ৫০৮ রান স্কুলছাত্রের

💥 Yash Chawde 👉5⃣0⃣8⃣* (178) 💥



Paltan, yes you read it right! Yash from Saraswati Vidyalaya, Nagpur bagged this mammoth score in the U14 category of #MIJunior 🏆



Here are some more 📸 of our prodigies from the tournament 🤩#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/2npBWAprZ6