যে কারণে জিতেছে আফগানিস্তান, হেরেছে বাংলাদেশ

8️⃣ overs

3️⃣8️⃣ runs

2️⃣1️⃣ dot balls

6️⃣ big wickets

4️⃣.7️⃣5️⃣ economy rate



What a terrific partnership by these two wizards with the ball tonight, including a player of the Match performance by @Mujeeb_R88 (3/16 off 4 overs) 🙌#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/XDAkYrIMIf