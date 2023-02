শেষ ম্যাচে ১০ উইকেটে হার বাংলাদেশের মেয়েদের

🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 10 WICKETS



The opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt (66*) and Tazmin Brits (50*) took it upon themselves to knock off the target with 13 balls to spare and secure our spot in the #T20WorldCup semi-final#SAvBAN #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/SSAEA3jdII