মানকাডিং—ক্রিকেটীয় চেতনার হাওয়াই মিঠাই

This was Mr. Vinoo Mankad. 1952. Lord's. 72 and 184 with the bat and Five for 196. Respect the man who was backed by Don Bradman who feasted on English bowlers. Bradman said Mankad was right. Now @ICC says TOO. Deepti Sharma did what the captain instructed. Period.

Pic: Wiki pic.twitter.com/oTiiNwNHGs