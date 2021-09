‘এ রেকর্ড শুধুই আমার’

💥 He's done it!



🇵🇹 @Cristiano (110)

🇮🇷 Ali Daei (109)



🔥 A phenomenal run of 49 goals in his last 47 Portugal appearances makes the monster from Madeira the outright leading scorer in men's international history. Take a bow, legend 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WFO7XbuKr8