দাদা, বাবা, ছেলে—মালদিনিদের তিনে তিন

After Cesare [1954] and Paolo [1985] the Maldini legend with AC Milan continues: Daniel Maldini (19) starts for the first time in Serie A. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan



He’s into AC Milan starting XI today with Saelemaekers, Rebic and Giroud.



His father Paolo is currently AC Milan director. pic.twitter.com/CXX7xnaNo0