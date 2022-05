দি মারিয়াকে আবেগঘন বিদায় পিএসজির

🔙 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣



Paris Saint-Germain was crowned Champion of France for the 9️⃣th time in its history!



What was your best memory of that season? #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/VzYvtzzBYA