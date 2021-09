মেসির বেতনও পুরো দলকে দিতে পারছে না বার্সা

So @partidazocope shared LaLiga’s salary caps last night. Some mindblowing figures.



1️⃣ Real Madrid have a limit more than 3x that of nearest rivals.



2️⃣ Barcelona’s cut by 3.5x, dropping to 7th.



3️⃣ Valencia bottom with €30m is 3x less than 20/21 and same as Eibar in Segunda. pic.twitter.com/yuuTYf6ym2