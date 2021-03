সুয়ারেজ ৫০০ অপরাজিত

Five active players have scored FIVE-HUNDRED senior goals for club & country:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimović

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez 🆕



